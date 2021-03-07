Teen boys, 15, 17, charged with Clearing carjacking

CHICAGO -- Two teenage boys, 15 and 17, have been charged with carjacking and allegedly threatening to shoot a woman Saturday in Clearing on the Southwest Side.The teens allegedly pulled a 58-year-old woman out of her Hyundai Tucson about 9:50 a.m. in the 5400-block of West 64th Street and threatened to shoot her, before taking her vehicle, Chicago police said.Officers located the vehicle less than two hours later in the 6000 block of South Martin Luther King Drive and placed one of the teens in custody after both were seen exiting the vehicle, police said.One teen got back in the stolen vehicle and drove away but was found about 7:35 p.m. in the 4200-block of West Marquette Road with the vehicle and taken in custody, police said.The 17-year-old boy faces felony charges of vehicular hijacking and aggravated robbery, as well as one misdemeanor charge for possession of cannabis by a minor.The 15-year-old boy faces one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.Both teens are expected to appear in juvenile court Sunday.