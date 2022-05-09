carjacking

Teen boys charged with carjacking delivery driver at gunpoint in Auburn Gresham, Chicago police say

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO -- Two 15-year-old boys have been charged with carjacking a delivery driver at gunpoint Sunday afternoon in Gresham on the South Side, police said.

Officers arrested them an hour after they took a vehicle at gunpoint around 4:00 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Honore Street, Chicago police said.

Their names were not released because of their ages.

