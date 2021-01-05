Off-duty Chicago police officer carjacked in Calumet Heights

CHICAGO -- An off-duty Chicago police officer was carjacked by three suspects Monday in Calumet Heights on the South Side.The 36-year-old was southbound in her white 2021 Kia sedan about 7:21 p.m. in the 8900-block of South Euclid Avenue when a black SUV pulled in front of her car, forcing her to stop, Chicago police said.Three males got out of the SUV, approached the Kia and one of them pulled out a gun, police said. He tapped the gun on the driver's side window while yelling "get out of the car."The officer stepped out of her car and two of the suspects jumped in and drove off, police said. No injuries were reported.One of the suspects was wearing a white shirt with blacks pants, police said.The vehicle was recovered about 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 7300-block of South Saint Lawrence Avenue with no occupants inside, police said.The incident comes as the city experiences a dramatic rise in carjackings. In 2020, officers responded to 1,362 carjackings in Chicago, a 105% increase compared to 2019.Last month, retired firefighter Dwain Williams, 65, was killed when he exchanged gunfire with four carjackers outside a Morgan Park popcorn shop.