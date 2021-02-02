Chicago carjackings up 283% compared to a year ago, police data shows

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9666716" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It only takes seconds to become the victim of a carjacking. Security expert Moody Andrews explains what to do if you're caught in a similar crime.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's carjacking spree is spinning violently out of control, with at least five of the crimes being reported a day across the city right now.In the first month of this year, Chicago police reported 218 carjackings, a 283% increase when compared to the same time period last year. In January 2020, there were 77 carjackings."This is truly an all-hands-on-deck situation," Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said.It's a public safety emergency so urgent Congressman Bobby Rush pulled together a coalition of police officials, prosecutors, federal agents and community activists to reassure Chicagoans that controlling carjackings is a top priority."More FBI agents to help with intelligence gathering and also ATF to help with firearm tracing," U.S. Attorney John Lausch said.Chicago police said they've made 150 arrests connected to carjackings in just the last few weeks. They say the vast majority are teenagers.Cook County prosecutors said they've charged about 80% of those teens, but harsh penalties become more complicated in court."You have to trace if the person they found that car with, hours later, is the same person who stole the car in the first place," Foxx said.That's why community groups are deploying their own volunteers to stand guard at South and West Side gas stations."When you see the community come out in corners and stand there in solidarity, carjackers go elsewhere," said Steven DeJoie, a community activist.Chicago police now have increased carjacking patrols in every area of the city, but they're also trying to break through to teens executing the crimes.