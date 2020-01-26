Carjacking suspect leads Maywood police on chase near UIC area, flees in another vehicle

Maywood police are searching for a carjacking suspect who led officers on a chase late Friday.

Cell phone video from witnesses shows police surrounding the reportedly stolen vehicle in the University of Illinois at Chicago area off I-290 near Ashland.

Maywood police requested Illinois State Police troopers' assistance to stop the stolen vehicle.

ISP officials said after troopers pursued the stolen vehicle, the suspect exited I-290 and fled on foot in the UIC area. The driver ran to another vehicle and took off, state police said.

No one is in custody.

No other details are known at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
maywoodpolice chaseillinois state policeuniversity of illinois chicagocarjacking
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News