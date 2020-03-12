Chicago police say carjacking task force has led to more than double number of arrests

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police say a joint federal task force on carjackings has led arrests more than doubled compared to last year.The task force is a joint effort with the Illinois State Police, Cook County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Attorney's Office.Chicago police also said they have increased the use of license plate readers along Lake Shore Drive, Michigan Avenue and in the central business district, allowing officers to match license plates with a list of stolen vehicles.Last month, carjackings were up 130 percent from the same time last year.