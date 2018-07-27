Carjacking victim escapes by jumping onto Dan Ryan Expressway

A man was carjacked in his garage early Friday in Brighton Park and was told to find people to rob, according to police. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 32-year-old man jumped out of his own car on the Dan Ryan Expressway to escape kidnappers early Friday morning.

The man flagged down state troopers on the Dan Ryan near Pershing around 1:15 a.m.

He told them he jumped from the moving vehicle to escape two men who had stolen his Acura at gunpoint on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Police said the armed suspects walked into the victim's garage in the city's Brighton park neighborhood after he pulled in and tried to rob him. When he told them he didn't have any money, they allegedly told him to direct them to people to rob.

All three eventually drove onto the expressway, where police said the man jumped out of the Acura's passenger seat.

The victim managed to escape unharmed and uninjured. There has been no sign of the Acura and no sign of the two armed men.

Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
