River North target of latest crime sprees, carjackings up 130% in Chicago, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two drivers were targeted in Chicago's River North neighborhood Thursday night. The latest incidents are part of what police say is becoming a major problem in the city.Police said there was a carjacking and attempted carjacking just blocks apart in the 300-block of West Ontario and the 700-Block of North Hudson.The first happened at this stop light as the car thieves pulled an old trick on the victim.Police said just before 11 p.m., a 42-year-old man driving a white Jeep SRT was at the stop light when a dark-brown Volvo rear-ended him.As he stood next to his car to look for damage on West Ontario, two men wearing ski masks got out of the Volvo as one of them pointed a gun at the victim.The armed man got into the Jeep and took off while the other took off in the Volvo.A little more than an hour before that, an armed man tried to steal a man's BMW just three blocks away on North Hudson.Police said the 28-year-old victim was returning to his parked car when he was confronted by an offender who got out of a nearby Dodge Challenger and demanded the keys to the BMW.When the victim refused, the armed man fired a shot into the air.The man then handed over his keys and ran away. The offender wasn't able to drive the BMW, so he got back into the Dodge and took off with a possible accomplice.No one was hurt in either incident.These are the latest in a string of armed carjackings this week.In the past month, police said there has been a 130 percent increase in carjackings. That figure breaks down to 73 carjackings in February of this year, compared to 31 last year.Police also said the year to date carjackings are up 75 percent."It sounds like it's picking up activity, so hopefully local police can respond to it and make sure this community is safe," said Tanya Carlson.Friday afternoon, the top brass at CPD are expected to meet and review the recent carjacking cases, as well as discuss strategies to fight it in light of the surge.Right now, police said they don't know if the two crimes from Thursday night are related as the suspect cars are different in both cases.