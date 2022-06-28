murder

Woman who allegedly killed sister, had 13-year-old son help hide dead body back in custody: records

The boy said he complied with his mother's request because he 'feared what she may do to him,' records say.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman accused of killing her sister and dumping her body in custody

HOUSTON, Texas -- A woman charged with murdering her sister and dumping her body back in April is in custody, officials said.

Carmen White has been charged with capital murder for the alleged shooting death of her sister Cynthia Cervantes.

White was arrested back on Feb. 8 on a charge of terroristic threat of a family member and possession of a controlled substance, and when it was time to appear in court for those charges, she never showed. She is expected back in court for this charge on Tuesday morning.

No court date has been set for the murder charge.

On April 1, police said Cervantes' burned body was found in north Houston, Texas.

A family friend told authorities that he noticed White's strange and odd behavior since her sister's death.

He said he noticed White became paranoid and extremely nervous on April 8 after she insisted on trading her vehicle she had bought on March 5. She claimed the air conditioner was broken.

WATCH: Woman charged after her sister was found dead, records show
EMBED More News Videos

Records state that the woman asked her 13-year-old son to help hid her sister's body, and he did because "he feared what (his mother) may do to him."



White's gray Chevrolet HHR was spotted on camera footage on April 1, investigators said.

The family friend was shown images of the vehicle and was able to identify it as White's, pointing out the marks on the vehicle and a yellow dent on the driver's side and rear paper tags.

Records indicate a significant amount of blood was detected in the "rear cargo area and on an envelope found under the front driver's side seat."

The friend also told authorities that White had a motive for killing her sister. He said White was mad that Cervantes called the police on her and wanted to get back at her sister.

When White's ex-boyfriend said he would not help White move her sister's body to her trunk, court documents state she had her 13-year-old son help.

The boy said he "reached down and lifted what felt like human legs, so he dropped the legs on the ground."

He said his mother became extremely aggressive and he "feared what she may do to him, so he gave in out of fear for his safety."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texascrimearrestwoman shotmurderdeadly shootingfatal shootingwoman killedshootingbody founddead body
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Nazi convicted: Former SS guard, 101, jailed for aiding murder
Woman killed sister, asked 13-year-old son to help dump body: records
IN man sentenced to 180 years for '98 triple-killing of woman, 2 teens
Police seek help identifying suspect in 2004 Lakeview cold case murder
TOP STORIES
Witness: Trump grabbed steering wheel, demanded to go to Capitol
Illinois Primary Election: Meet the candidates
Illinois primary election voters cast ballots
Fired-up Chicago Mayor Lightfoot yells '(expletive) Clarence Thomas'
Shots fired at bicycle patrol officers, Chicago police say
Bodycam video shows shooting that wounded cop, suspect on South Side
Large Lakeview crowd dances on cars, bus; CPD car window smashed
Show More
4 killed, 150 hurt in Chicago-bound Amtrak train crash in rural MO
Chicago Park District to open 37 indoor, outdoor pools by July 5
50 migrants die after 18-wheeler abandoned in Texas heat
2022 Election Day: GOP candidates for governor crisscross IL for votes
Chicago sees low early voting turnout for Illinois primary
More TOP STORIES News