Travel

Carnival Cruises loses $4.37 billion due to coronavirus

MIAMI -- Carnival Corp. (CCL) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $4.37 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of $6.07. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, came to $3.30 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.83 per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $700 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 billion.

Carnival shares have dropped 62% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has dropped roughly 4%. The stock has declined 63% in the last 12 months.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveltravelcoronaviruscarnivalcruise shipfinancecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Juneteenth march planned for downtown
What is Juneteenth? Its history, celebrations and future
Study finds COVID-19 virus strain unique to Chicago
Indiana Dunes beaches crowded with Illinois day trippers
Drug cartels find ways to operate during COVID-19 pandemic
These restaurants are celebrating Juneteenth with $6.19 food deals
Carol Mosey Braun of DuSable Museum reflects on meaning of Juneteenth
Show More
Chicago not meeting most deadlines on police reforms, monitor says
Chicago area residents stranded in Yemen during escalating COVID-19 crisis
Boy, 5, among victims shot in Back of the Yards: CPD
Mayor Lightfoot calls controversial CTU tweet 'racist'
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, hot, not too humid Friday
More TOP STORIES News