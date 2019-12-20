Carnival cruise ship crashes into another ship while docking; 6 injured

As the Carnival Glory attempted to dock in Cozumel, Mexico, it violently collided into the Carnival Legend, a spokesperson for the cruise line said in a statement.
More angles from the Carnival Glory in Cozumel... #carnival #cruise #carnivalglory pic.twitter.com/hbihxU70w6— christian maxey (@cmaxeyy) December 20, 2019
At least six guests on the Carnival Glory suffered minor injuries.
While both ships appear to have superficial damage, Carnival said the collision has not impacted the seaworthiness of either ship.
"We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel," the cruise line's statement read.
It is unclear what caused the two ships to collide.
#carnivalglory 10 year anniversary cruise just crashed. License and insurance please! #carnivalcrash #10yearanniversary #cozumel #oopsie pic.twitter.com/s2gNUHcWSR— Wendy Brewer (@WendyBrew5967) December 20, 2019
Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas was near the collision and almost hit, but a spokesperson for the cruise line told ABC News that ship didn't sustain any damage.
The Carnival Glory was based in New Orleans and left the city on Dec. 15. It was scheduled to return on Dec. 22.
The cruise ship reaches 952 feet in length and can hold 2,980 passengers.
ABC News contributed to this story.