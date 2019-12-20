Carnival cruise ship crashes into another ship while docking; 6 injured

COZUMEL, Mexico -- Wild video shows one cruise ship crashing into another, knocking debris into the water and stirring panic among onlookers Friday morning.As the Carnival Glory attempted to dock in Cozumel, Mexico, it violently collided into the Carnival Legend, a spokesperson for the cruise line said in a statement.At least six guests on the Carnival Glory suffered minor injuries.While both ships appear to have superficial damage, Carnival said the collision has not impacted the seaworthiness of either ship."We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel," the cruise line's statement read.It is unclear what caused the two ships to collide.Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas was near the collision and almost hit, but a spokesperson for the cruise line told ABC News that ship didn't sustain any damage.The Carnival Glory was based in New Orleans and left the city on Dec. 15. It was scheduled to return on Dec. 22.The cruise ship reaches 952 feet in length and can hold 2,980 passengers.