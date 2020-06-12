At least one dead after car gets pinned under semitrailer in Carol Stream

CAROL STREAM, Ill. -- At least one person died in a crash Friday morning in Carol Stream, according to police.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of North Avenue near Gary Avenue, Carol Stream police said in a Facebook post.

Photos of the scene show a car pinned under the rear of a semitrailer.

Police and fire officials have not responded to requests for additional information.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
