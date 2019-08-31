Carol Stream crash draws large emergency response

CAROL STREAM, Ill. (WLS) -- A large emergency responder presence was seen in west suburban Carol Stream after a car apparently crashed into a tree.

A large group of ambulances and fire trucks were on Mohican Drive responding to the crash around 7:30 p.m. Chopper7 HD was live over the scene, where it appeared a van had crashed into a tree.

No details about the circumstances of the crash have been released. No details about how many people were in the vehicle, or whether there were any injuries or fatalities, have been released.
