Carol Stream man accused of stalking victim with GPS tracker on her car

CAROL STREAM, Ill. -- A 47-year-old Carol Stream man is accused of repeatedly using GPS trackers to stalk someone he knows in the west suburbs.

David D. Sampson faces a felony charge of stalking, the Kane County state's attorney's office said.

The victim found a GPS tracker on her car Jan. 7, the state's attorney's office said. She contacted St. Charles police and told them it was the third time Sampson had put the device on her car.

A judge set Sampson's bail at $10,000 during a hearing Feb. 14, according to Kane County court records.

He has since been freed on bond but is prohibited from contacting the victim or going to her home, prosecutors said. He is due back in court March 19.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carol streamkane countystalkinggps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Milwaukee Molson Coors mass shooting victims, suspected gunman ID'd
Carjacker shoves man to the ground near Chinatown
CPD rescue badly abused dogs, fundraiser held for their recovery
CPD raids home with man with autism, 4-year-old girl looking for illegal drugs, find nothing
Surveillance video shows Cook County judge drag girl into holding cell
Republican state's attorney candidates trade barbs, attack Foxx in ABC7 debate
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny with a few flurries Friday
Show More
Chicago attorney fought for Harvey Weinstein in 'legal Thunderdome'
Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
5 Chicago cops hurt after police cars crash in South Chicago
Coronavirus disrupts travel plans, especially for Italy and Japan
The meaning behind the Chicago flag
More TOP STORIES News