6 stabbed at Carol Stream apartment complex, officials say

CAROL STREAM, Ill. (WLS) -- Six people were stabbed Tuesday night at an apartment complex in west suburban Carol Stream, officials said.Carol Stream Fire Department Battalion Chief Chad Grandgeorge confirmed that multiple people were stabbed at the complex in the 100-block of Quail Run Court.It happened at about 11 p.m.A neighbor who did not want to be identified said he saw several men stumble into the complex's parking lot, bleeding, and then the police arrived.Carol Stream police said in a press release Wednesday that officers discovered "a chaotic scene" when they arrived at the complex.All six people were transferred to Central DuPage Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.After preliminary investigation, it appeared a 34-year-old man who lives in the apartment was attacked by several relatives and friends of his girlfriend who lives there with him, police said. He reportedly stabbed the six people in an attempt to defend himself, as they hit and kicked him.The incident remains under investigation.