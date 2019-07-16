Cars broken into near Garth Brooks concert at Joe's on Weed Street on North Side

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5398224" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Garth Brooks kicked off his 'dive bar' tour at Joe's on Weed in Chicago Monday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several cars were broken into near the Chicago bar where people were enjoying a Garth Brooks concert Monday night.About 400 people came out to enjoy Garth Brooks at Joe's on Weed Street. All of the tickets were won through contests and raffles from local country music radio stations.Parking is located half a block west in the 1500-Block of North Fremont Street, and approximately five vehicles had their windows broken and at least two of them had property taken from inside, Chicago police said.Police do not know if the owners of the vehicles were attending the Garth Brooks concert. Garth Brooks intentionally played smaller venues for this tour to get back to his roots of when he first started, so he chose Joe's on Weed Street for the smaller setting.The break-ins occurred sometime between 3:30 and 9:30 p.m., police said. Area Central detectives are investigating.