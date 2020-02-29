Thief breaks car windows, steals items outside Wicker Park school, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several vehicles parked outside a school on the city's Northwest Side were broken into Friday night.

Police said the thief busted out the windows to get inside four cars and steal items around 6:30 p.m. in the 2000-block of West Schiller Street.

Shattered glass littered the ground on the sidewalk in front of A.N. Pritzker School in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood.

There are reports parents and students found the damage after leaving an event at the school.

Police did not provide information about what was taken. No one is in custody, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowicker parkburglarycar theft
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police shoot man in Grand Red Line station, caught on video
Coronavirus in Chicago: Here's what to know
Front door smashed at Zumiez store in the Loop: CPD
Man accused in McDonald's child sex assault previously deported: DHS
Kim Foxx, Democratic challengers face off in Cook County State's Attorney debate
Bicyclist killed in Garfield Park hit-and-run crash
Daughter of Chicago's public enemy No. 1 'El Mencho' charged in cartel case
Show More
Man arrested after 'randomly' punching women in the Loop: CPD
Pizza Shop Lets You Pay by the Weight
Saturday is Leap Day! What you should know about Feb. 29
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm-up starts with a sunny Saturday
What is the zipper merge?
More TOP STORIES News