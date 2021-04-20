4 'high-performance' cars stolen from LaPorte dealership seen driving down I-80/94 at over 150 mph, ISP says

LaPORTE, Ind. (WLS) -- Four high-performance vehicles stolen from a LaPorte car dealership this weekend were later seen driving down Interstate 80/94 at over 150 mph, Indiana State Police said Monday.Four Dodge/Jeep vehicles were stolen, police said.After they were seen driving at "an extremely high rate of speed" down the interstate, Indiana State Police got involved.Troopers found one of the cars exiting the interstate onto northbound Cline Avenue, where it eventually ran out of gas.The driver ran from the vehicle, jumping over a wall and landing on the ground 30 feet below, police said. No one was found when police searched the area.The Indiana State Police Vehicle Crimes Unit and detectives from the Indiana State Police Lowell Post Field Investigations are investigating the incident.