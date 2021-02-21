Pets & Animals

Bomb squad finds 'suspicious package' is actually cat and her kittens

NEW MIAMI, Ohio -- A police bomb squad responding to a suspicious package call at an Ohio church made an unexpected discovery: six newborn kittens and their mother inside a duffel bag.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office says its bomb squad was called to a church in New Miami on Thursday. When the responding officers heard purring instead of ticking coming from the black bag, they used their X-ray equipment to view what was inside.

The day-old kittens and their mother were found along with a note stating they had been born on Wednesday.

"Mom's name is Sprinkles," the note also read. "She began giving birth at 2 p.m."

A post on the sheriff's office Facebook page said mother and kittens "are doing well and are warm, cozy and fed." They were being cared for at a local humane society.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsohiobomb squadcatsbomb threat
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow melt concerns: What you can do to prepare
Video shows moment debris from United Airlines plane falls onto street
6-year-old boy among 4 killed in Rolling Meadows crash
Lake County, IN seeks $30K repayment for manhunt after Gary McDonald's escape
How do we know the COVID-19 vaccines are safe?
I got the vaccine. What's next?
1 person killed, good Samaritan struck by vehicle on I-57: state police
Show More
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing woman, 2 children in Bronzeville
Six Flags Magic Mountain announces spring reopening
Center receives grant for work preserving Emmett Till legacy
Edward Guerra Kodatt chosen to replace Mike Madigan
Pandemic's mental health burden heaviest among young adults
More TOP STORIES News