Catalytic converter thieves caught in the act by police: VIDEO

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Friday, February 24, 2023 5:25PM
Fontana police catch 4 in act of sawing-off catalytic converter
Fontana police have released body-cam footage of officers detaining four people after catching them in the act of sawing-off a catalytic converter from a car parked in a driveway.

FONTANA, Calif. -- Four people were detained in southern California after police caught them actively sawing-off a catalytic converter from a car parked in a driveway.

Newly-released body camera footage shows the police catching the suspects as they attempted to steal a catalytic converter. The recording then shows police detaining the suspects at gunpoint.

Police say they were patrolling the neighborhood when they witnessed the suspects stealing the sought after car part.

In all, police found five catalytic converters in the suspects' car.

Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
