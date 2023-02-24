Fontana police have released body-cam footage of officers detaining four people after catching them in the act of sawing-off a catalytic converter from a car parked in a driveway.

Catalytic converter thieves caught in the act by police: VIDEO

FONTANA, Calif. -- Four people were detained in southern California after police caught them actively sawing-off a catalytic converter from a car parked in a driveway.

Newly-released body camera footage shows the police catching the suspects as they attempted to steal a catalytic converter. The recording then shows police detaining the suspects at gunpoint.

SEE ALSO | Catalytic converter theft in Chicago business' parking lot caught on video

Police say they were patrolling the neighborhood when they witnessed the suspects stealing the sought after car part.

In all, police found five catalytic converters in the suspects' car.