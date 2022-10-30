Evanston police hope spray paint will work as catalytic converter theft deterrent

Evanston police are trying to crack down on catalytic converter theft through a spray-paint event.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Evanston police officers will spray paint catalytic converters to try and crack down on potential thefts Sunday morning.

It will only be visible from underneath the vehicle, and will not affect your engine.

The event is free and open to Evanston residents with cars made in 2019 or older.

Attendees must present proof of residency or employment within the city of Evanston upon checking in.

Police analyzed their crime data to identify vehicles at higher risk for a catalytic converter theft. Based on that analysis, this event is limited to vehicle models from the following manufacturers:

- Chevrolet

- Ford

- Honda

- Hyundai

- Jeep

- Kia

- Mitsubishi

- Nissan

- Toyota

Most vehicle models newer than 2019 are designed to prevent catalytic converter theft, police said. Hondas and Toyotas account for about 80% of targeted cars.

You must preregister.

The event starts at 9 a.m. at the Levy Senior center parking lot at 300 Dodge Ave.

It ends at 11 a.m.