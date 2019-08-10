Catalytic converter thefts reported on Southwest Side: police

CHICAGO -- Police are warning residents after a string of catalytic converter thefts were reported over the last few weeks on the Southwest Side.

Someone removed them from vehicles in Archer Heights, Gage Park, Brighton Park, Vittum Park and Sleepy Hollow, Chicago police said.

The thefts happened:

  • Between 8 p.m. and 3:30 a.m. July 6-7 in the 4500 block of South Komensky Avenue

  • Between 2 a.m. and 1:25 p.m. July 18 in the 5600 block of South Washtenaw Avenue

  • About 7 a.m. July 18 in the 5800 block of South Francisco Avenue

  • About 8 a.m. July 23 in the 4400 block of South Sawyer Avenue


  • Between 9 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. between July 27-29 in the 4800 block of South Springfield Avenue

  • About 5 p.m. July 29 in the 4800 block of South Avers Avenue

  • Between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. Aug. 5 in the 4900 block of South Leclaire Avenue

  • Between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. between Aug. 4-5 in the 5100 block of South Lawler Avenue

  • About 9 p.m. Aug. 4 in the 4800 block of South Leclaire Avenue


  • About 10 a.m. Aug. 5 in the 4400 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue

  • About 2 p.m. Aug. 6 in the 5000 block of South Leclaire Avenue


A description of any suspects wasn't available, police said.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

