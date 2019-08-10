Catalytic converter thefts reported on Southwest Side: police

Someone removed them from vehicles in Archer Heights, Gage Park, Brighton Park, Vittum Park and Sleepy Hollow, Chicago police said.
The thefts happened:
- Between 8 p.m. and 3:30 a.m. July 6-7 in the 4500 block of South Komensky Avenue
- Between 2 a.m. and 1:25 p.m. July 18 in the 5600 block of South Washtenaw Avenue
- About 7 a.m. July 18 in the 5800 block of South Francisco Avenue
- About 8 a.m. July 23 in the 4400 block of South Sawyer Avenue
- Between 9 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. between July 27-29 in the 4800 block of South Springfield Avenue
- About 5 p.m. July 29 in the 4800 block of South Avers Avenue
- Between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. Aug. 5 in the 4900 block of South Leclaire Avenue
- Between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. between Aug. 4-5 in the 5100 block of South Lawler Avenue
- About 9 p.m. Aug. 4 in the 4800 block of South Leclaire Avenue
- About 10 a.m. Aug. 5 in the 4400 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue
- About 2 p.m. Aug. 6 in the 5000 block of South Leclaire Avenue
A description of any suspects wasn't available, police said.
Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.
