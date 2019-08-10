Catalytic converter thefts reported on Southwest Side: police

Between 8 p.m. and 3:30 a.m. July 6-7 in the 4500 block of South Komensky Avenue

Between 2 a.m. and 1:25 p.m. July 18 in the 5600 block of South Washtenaw Avenue

About 7 a.m. July 18 in the 5800 block of South Francisco Avenue

About 8 a.m. July 23 in the 4400 block of South Sawyer Avenue

Between 9 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. between July 27-29 in the 4800 block of South Springfield Avenue

About 5 p.m. July 29 in the 4800 block of South Avers Avenue

Between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. Aug. 5 in the 4900 block of South Leclaire Avenue

Between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. between Aug. 4-5 in the 5100 block of South Lawler Avenue

About 9 p.m. Aug. 4 in the 4800 block of South Leclaire Avenue

About 10 a.m. Aug. 5 in the 4400 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue

About 2 p.m. Aug. 6 in the 5000 block of South Leclaire Avenue

CHICAGO -- Police are warning residents after a string of catalytic converter thefts were reported over the last few weeks on the Southwest Side.Someone removed them from vehicles in Archer Heights, Gage Park, Brighton Park, Vittum Park and Sleepy Hollow, Chicago police said.The thefts happened:A description of any suspects wasn't available, police said.Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.