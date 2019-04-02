Disasters & Accidents

Catastrophic crash kills 4 teens, including 3 siblings

HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- A catastrophic crash killed four teenagers in Bastrop this past weekend, including three siblings from the same family.

Close family friends told Eyewitness News that Pamela Williams, 53, remains in an Austin hospital. She's been moved out of the intensive care unit and is now struggling to make sense of the tremendous loss.

Troopers said Pamela lost three children -- Dani Williams, 12; Michael Williams, 15; and Tiffany Williams, 17. A family friend Peyton Mackenzie Irwin, 19, also died in the violent collision.

"She's not well, as you can imagine," said family friend Alison Phaneuf. "She's recovering from her injuries, recovering from her broken heart."

The group was traveling to San Antonio for Pamela's oldest daughter's dance competition.

The Department of Public Safety told ABC13 that 18-year-old Juan Jose Hernandez failed to control the speed of his 2004 Ford F-150 and slammed into the back of Williams' 2019 Toyota Corolla.

Investigators said distracted driving may have played a factor. They're investigating whether Hernandez was on his cell phone at the time of the crash. Jacqueline Gaspar, 18, was in the passenger seat. The crash remains an active investigation.

Huntsville ISD released the following statement:

The Huntsville ISD community is deeply saddened to learn of the deaths of three of our students and one former student as a result of a car accident that occurred in Bastrop County late Friday evening. The three HISD students were siblings: an 11th grader at Huntsville High School, an 8th grader at Mance Park Middle School and a 6th grader at Huntsville Intermediate School. The former student was a 2018 graduate of Huntsville High School and family friend.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help the Williams family.
