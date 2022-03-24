crash

2 teen brothers almost hit by truck in North Carolina, rescue driver using sledgehammer

"I can replace the truck, just can't replace me and my brother," one teen said.
EMBED <>More Videos

2 teen brothers almost hit by truck, rescue driver using sledgehammer

CATAWBA COUNTY, North Carolina -- Two teenage brothers in North Carolina turned a scary situation into a rescue mission.

Will Hinson, 16, and his brother Devon, 15, were on their way to high school last Friday during an early foggy morning in Catawba County.

Will, who was driving, had just backed out of their driveway when his pickup truck ran out of gas.

"I was just like this can't be real. This can't be serious," Will told ABC station WSOC-TV.

They put on the broken-down pickup truck's flashers and decided to push it into a field across the street.

As the teens tried to move the truck off the road, they spotted another truck headed in their direction.

"We saw it and I started waving my hands in the air and tried to get him to slow down, and he just wasn't slowing down," Devon said.

The truck slammed right into their vehicle. The teens, who were outside the truck, were not hurt.

Police say inside the striking truck was another teen heading to school.

Their mother, Alicia Hinson, watched the crash unfold live on a home security camera. The video captured her running outside seconds later .

"My heart just dropped. I knew that my boys had been run over. So I took off running out of the house. And as a mom watching that live, it's something you don't want to see," Alicia said.

The teens saw that there were two people in the other pickup truck.

They grabbed a sledgehammer and used it to break the window, helping free the driver and passenger out of the truck. Their conditions have not been released.

The brothers said there was so much damage that both trucks were totaled.

Will Hinson, who's been driving for only six months, said that's not what matters.

"I can replace the truck, just can't replace me and my brother," said Hinson.

Highway Patrol said there would likely be no charges in the case because of the foggy conditions at sunrise.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichigh schoolrescueteenagersu.s. & worldtruck crashcrash
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Batavia crash on Kirk Road leaves 2 dead, 2 injured
2 Steger men killed in Will County crash: ISP
Pedestrian, 2 state troopers killed in Philadelphia crash
6 hospitalized after CTA bus collides with SUV on South Side: police
TOP STORIES
CTA train service disrupted on North Side
Full list of free gas Chicago locations as traffic builds up
Ravinia releases full 2022 schedule
Former IL Rep. Acevedo gets 6 months in prison in case tied to Madigan
In 1st full year of COVID-19 pandemic, Chicago lost over 91K residents
Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher: police
Round Lake Beach police officer shoots at boy holding fake gun
Show More
6 teen girls killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
Trucker kills boss, wounds former coworker in Burr Ridge shooting
LIVE: Legal experts weigh in on last day of Jackson hearings
Biden, Western allies open 1st of 3 summits on Russian war
Oak Lawn home invaders pretending to sell candy caught on camera
More TOP STORIES News