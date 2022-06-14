Caterpillar to move headquarters from Deerfield to Irving, Texas

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Caterpillar announced Tuesday that it will move its global headquarters from north suburban Deerfield to Irving, Texas."We believe it's in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar's strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world," said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby.The company announced in 2017 that it would locate its global headquarters in Deerfield.Caterpillar manufactures construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives.The company said Illinois will continue to have the largest concentration of Caterpillar employees anywhere in the world.