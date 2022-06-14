Business

Caterpillar to move headquarters from Deerfield to Irving, Texas

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

(FILE) A pair of Caterpillar D6 bulldozers work on construction. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Caterpillar announced Tuesday that it will move its global headquarters from north suburban Deerfield to Irving, Texas.

"We believe it's in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar's strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world," said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby.


The company announced in 2017 that it would locate its global headquarters in Deerfield.

Caterpillar manufactures construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives.


The company said Illinois will continue to have the largest concentration of Caterpillar employees anywhere in the world.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesspeoriadeerfieldtexascaterpillarjobs
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Caterpillar closing Aurora, Ill. plant
TOP STORIES
Chicago severe weather leaves damage behind
CPD releases new video of pregnant postal worker missing since 2018
US Rep. Casten's17-year-old daughter dies
CA gas station manager fired after 69 cents-a-gallon mistake
Illinois voting: Suburban commuters can soon vote at Union Station
Round Lake Beach police to give update after 3 found dead
Art Institute of Chicago lions temporarily removed for cleaning
Show More
Chicago police shooting in Englewood caught on camera
COVID Update: IL reports 3,879 new cases, 21 deaths
Wall Street slips into a bear market; here's what that means
Naked woman steals CPD squad car, hits officer, police say
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, dangerous heat Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News