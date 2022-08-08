Caught on video: 4 teens arrested after allegedly stealing, crashing rental car, police say

Four teens were arrested after a stolen rental car crash, police said. They were caught on camera running across a Saint Paul, MN highway.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (WLS) -- Four Minnesota teenagers have been arrested after allegedly stealing and crashing a rental car.

A wild video out of Saint Paul shows a driver swerving and hitting a median trying to avoid stop sticks police had put down.

The teens then got out and made a run for it on the highway, but police were able to catch them.

A 14-year-old boy and three girls ages 15 to 17 were taken into custody.

