'It was terrifying': Woman rides out tornado in SUV | VIDEO

A woman had to ride out a Texas tornado in her SUV. The ferocious winds near Houston, TX were caught on video by her dashcam.

PASADENA, Texas (WLS) -- A massive volunteer effort is underway near Houston, Texas to clear away debris from last week's tornadoes.

Many of those pitching in to help are high school students whose school has remained closed since the powerful EF-3 tornado.

SEE ALSO | Dramatic video captures couple running from RV, diving into ditchwater to shelter from Texas tornado

Among the buildings heavily damaged are a roller skating rink that's been a popular meeting place for generations.

Despite cutting a wide swath of damage across several Houston suburbs, no deaths were reported from the tornado.

Meanwhile, one woman had to ride out a tornado in Pasadena.

Dashcam video showed the ferocious winds. The woman inside had just picked up her grandson from school when the storm got worse.

As the tornado got closer, she began to pray.

"I just looked around. There was nowhere that we could go, so I just put the car in park. I put my emergency brake on," said Irma Cantu. "I could feel objects hitting my car repeatedly. It was terrifying."



RELATED | Houston tornado: Destructive storm causes damage, downs power lines

In the end, everyone was OK. But, the woman's SUV has plenty of damage.

Her advice to others is to heed the weather warnings when they are issued.