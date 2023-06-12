WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Video shows dramatic rescue of driver who drove off highway, crashed into ocean

Crews were swimming in the water for about 15 minutes before rescuers got to the driver

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, June 12, 2023 3:56PM
Video shows rescue of driver who drove off PCH into ocean in Malibu
EMBED <>More Videos

According to officials, the driver, who has not been identified, drove off Pacific Coast Highway near Yerba Buena Road and went straight into the water.

BURBANK, Calif. -- Dramatic video captured the moment a driver was pulled out of the water in Southern California after they crashed into the ocean.

It happened just after 1 p.m. on Saturday when the driver, who has not been identified, drove off Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

According to the California Highway Patrol, crews were swimming in the water for about 15 minutes before rescuers got to the driver.

The driver was sent to Los Robles Regional Medical Center and reportedly suffered major injuries, CHP said.

Further details weren't immediately released.

The incident remains under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW