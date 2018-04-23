Video shows Tennessee school employee dragging student off school bus by his feet

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigation into teacher who dragged student off school bus

MEMPHIS, Tennessee --
Authorities in Tennessee are investigating an incident involving a school employee who was caught on video dragging a student off a school bus.

Shelby County school officials say elementary school employee Robert R. Church has been removed from the school during the investigation.

A video shows a 7-year-old boy being dragged by his feet from a school bus, allegedly by Church.

"Get your hands off me. Get your hands off me," the student is heard yelling on video.

The incident allegedly happened on April 12, but the child's parents claim they didn't find out about it until more than 24 hours later when another parent showed them the video, according to WZVN.

"They said he had bruises and a concussion. Because of the way he was dragged, he hit his head," the child's mother Kimberly Hardin said. "I feel bad. I didn't believe my child."

It's not clear what initiated the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
investigationschoolschool buscaught on videou.s. & worldTennessee
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News