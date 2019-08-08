Cause of death unknown for boy who became ill on Indiana Beach amusement park roller coaster unknown

MONTICELLA, Ind. -- A coroner says the cause of death has been ruled undetermined for a 12-year-old boy who died after becoming ill while riding a roller coaster at the Indiana Beach amusement park.

White County Coroner Tony Deibel issued the ruling Wednesday after he says an autopsy on Brayden Cooper-Douglas of Lafayette revealed no trauma, injury, congenital abnormalities or toxins.

The boy died at a hospital June 27 after becoming ill while riding the Hoosier Hurricane roller coaster at the park in Monticello.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security said that two days later, a 12-year-old girl reported being shocked as she exited the roller coaster. It says an inspection and six test rides failed to reproduce any electrical effect or hazard. The agency regulates and inspects rides.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianaamusement rideroller coasteramusement park
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump 'strongly' considering commuting Rod Blagojevich's sentence
Boy charged with involuntary manslaughter after Aurora woman fatally shot
Inmate escapes TN prison on tractor, female guard found dead, TBI says
Exclusive: El Paso suspect's mom called police concerned about gun
White Sox, Yankees to play game on 'Field of Dreams' field in Iowa next season
Freak accident leaves Texas gymnast disabled
Spider catches, eats bat in web outside Texas home
Show More
Man wounded in South Shore home invasion
Police investigating YouTuber who appeared to abuse her dog in video
Woman banned from Sesame Place in Pa. after confrontation with Muslim mother
Actor Danny Trejo helps save child in car crash
3 dead in Pa. plane crash
More TOP STORIES News