CDC extends US ban on cruise ships through September amid COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON -- The federal ban on cruise ships operating in U.S. territory is being extended through September.The ban was due to expire next week, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the extension on Thursday.The move comes as coronavirus cases are rising in 40 states. Florida, where many cruises start, just had a single-day record of deaths from COVID-19.Major cruise lines that belong to an industry trade group had already canceled sailings until Sept. 15 because of ongoing discussions with federal officials over how to restart operations safely.The companies are trying to save cash and borrow more money to survive the pandemic.