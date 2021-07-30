CDC eviction moratorium: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office releases list of resources

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Biden administration will allow a national ban on evictions to expire this weekend and the moratorium in Illinois is ending as well. But there is help available for people facing eviction.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office put out a list of resources for people in Chicago.
The city says it is still processing claims from its Emergency Rental Assistance program.
The Cook County Legal Aid for Housing and Debt (CCLAHD) offers free legal help, mediation, and connections to other resources including rental assistance. For more information, call 855-956-5763 or visit https://cookcountylegalaid.org.
Renters can receive free legal and mitigation assistance to prevent being evicted through a partnership with Lawyers' Committee for Better Housing. The hotline, Rentervention, is free and confidential, and tenants can call 312-347-7600, visit rentervention.com or text "hi" to 866-7RENTER (866-773-6837) to start a conversation with Renny, Rentervention's bot.
For more information about resources for renters facing possible eviction, visit chicago.gov/eviction.
