Personal Finance

CDC eviction moratorium: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office releases list of resources

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Eviction moratoriums ending: What renters need to know

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Biden administration will allow a national ban on evictions to expire this weekend and the moratorium in Illinois is ending as well. But there is help available for people facing eviction.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office put out a list of resources for people in Chicago.

The city says it is still processing claims from its Emergency Rental Assistance program.

Eviction moratorium in Illinois, nationwide end in days; what renters need to know

The Cook County Legal Aid for Housing and Debt (CCLAHD) offers free legal help, mediation, and connections to other resources including rental assistance. For more information, call 855-956-5763 or visit https://cookcountylegalaid.org.

Renters can receive free legal and mitigation assistance to prevent being evicted through a partnership with Lawyers' Committee for Better Housing. The hotline, Rentervention, is free and confidential, and tenants can call 312-347-7600, visit rentervention.com or text "hi" to 866-7RENTER (866-773-6837) to start a conversation with Renny, Rentervention's bot.

For more information about resources for renters facing possible eviction, visit chicago.gov/eviction.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financechicagoloopeviction
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Cook Co. expected to issue mask guidelines
Eviction moratoriums ending: What renters need to know
Lollapalooza continues Friday amid rising COVID cases in Chicago
Las Vegas to mask up indoors again after Nevada adopts COVID-19 rule
Bulls select Illini star Dosunmu with 38th pick in draft
Federal workers required to get vaccinated; military may be next
Billionaire founder of electric truck manufacturer charged with fraud
Show More
Chicago Weather: Sunny, mild Friday
Al Qaeda launches new campaign for lone wolf terrorist attacks in US
Fiesta Del Sol kicks off in Pilsen with fun, food, free vaccines
'Arthur' to end at PBS Kids after 25 years
Chicago youth groups performing at Lollapalooza
More TOP STORIES News