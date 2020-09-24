coronavirus illinois

Chicago suburbs set trick-or-treating guidelines as Halloween approaches amid coronavirus pandemic

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Some suburban communities are beginning to release guidelines for Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elk Grove Village is allowing trick-or-treating from 3 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, according to a post on its village website.

Participating homeowners should place green welcome signs on their doors and turn on their porch lights.

Those who are not interested should use red signs and keep outdoor lights off.

The green and red signs will be sent out in the October edition of the village newsletter, which will be delivered to residents in mid-October.

Those going door-to-door will also be required to wear face coverings at all times, and residents passing out candy are encouraged to wear face coverings and gloves and are asked to pass out candy individually instead of inviting children to take a treat from a communal bowl.

RELATED: Halloween trick-or-treating considered high-risk amid COVID-19 pandemic, CDC says

EMBED More News Videos

The CDC released new Halloween guidelines this year that discourage tradtional trick-or-treating.



Families who are trick-or-treating are asked to maintain a safe distance from others and wait to approach a house until the previous group has left.

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a Halloween costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask or face covering.

Visit elkgrove.org for more information.

Trick-or-treating is also expected to be allowed in downtown Libertyville.

Officials will reportedly set hours and guidelines at an upcoming village board meeting.

Chicago has not yet released information about its plan for Halloween, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot has hinted that it could look very different this year.

EMBED More News Videos

As Los Angeles moved to ban trick-or-treating, Mayor Lori Lightfoot weighed in on how Halloween could look in Chicago this year.



The CDC is warning that traditional trick-or-treating puts people at higher risk of spreading COVID-19.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventselk grove villagelibertyvillecdchalloweenlori lightfootcoronavirustrick or treatcoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
IL reports 2,257 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths
Jewel-Osco offering at-home COVID-19 test kits
IL reports 1,848 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths
IL driver's license expiration dates extended until February
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dreadhead Cowboy's horse could be euthanized: state
Hundreds in Chicago protest Breonna Taylor decision
Jewel-Osco offering at-home COVID-19 test kits
Mary Trump sues the president, family
Trump booed while visiting Ginsburg's casket at Supreme Court
IL reports 2,257 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths
North Side man charged in fatal shooting of Evanston HS senior: CPD
Show More
Rittenhouse's defense portrays Antioch teen as 'American patriot'
Illinois Nurses Association, UI Health reach tentative deal after strike
Dog rescued after stranded 120 feet above Mississippi River
Americans loading up on Halloween candy, trick or treat - or not
Boystown changes name for inclusivity
More TOP STORIES News