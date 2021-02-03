cdc

CDC: Schools can safely reopen even if teachers aren't vaccinated for COVID-19

WASHINGTON -- The Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says schools can safely reopen even if teachers are not vaccinated for the coronavirus.

As some teachers' unions balk at resuming in-person instruction before teachers are inoculated, Dr. Rochelle Walensky says, "Vaccination of teachers is not a prerequisite for safe reopening of schools." Walensky cited CDC data showing that social distancing and wearing a mask significantly reduce the spread of the virus in school settings.

White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients called on Congress to pass additional funding to ensure schools have the resources necessary to support reopening.

SEE ALSO: Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties to avoid COVID spread

President Joe Biden has pledged to ensure nearly all K-8 schools will reopen for in-person instruction in the first 100 days of his administration.

Teachers are prioritized as "essential workers" under the CDC's vaccination plans, though many have yet to receive doses as the nation continues to face a supply shortage of the vaccine.
