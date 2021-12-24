Coronavirus

CDC shortens COVID isolation period for health care workers

Isolation definition: Workers could come back after 5 or 7 days depending on staffing
By MIKE STOBBE
EMBED <>More Videos

CDC isolation period shortened for health care workers with COVID

NEW YORK -- Worried that a new COVID-19 wave could overwhelm understaffed U.S. hospitals, federal officials on Thursday loosened rules that call on health care workers to stay out of work for 10 days if they test positive.

Those workers now will be allowed to come back to work after seven days if they test negative and don't have symptoms. Isolation time can be cut to five days, or even fewer, if there are severe staffing shortages, according to the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

"As the health care community prepares for an anticipated surge in patients due to omicron, CDC is updating our recommendations to reflect what we know about infection and exposure in the context of vaccination and booster doses," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

"Our goal is to keep health care personnel and patients safe, and to address and prevent undue burden on our healthcare facilities," she added.

RELATED: Officials consider reducing COVID isolation period for fully vaccinated

Isolation is designed to keep infected people away from uninfected people, to prevent further spread of the virus.

CDC officials have advised that in calculating the 10-day isolation period, the first day should be the first full day after symptoms first developed or after a positive test. If a person develops symptoms sometime after a positive COVID-19 test, the quarantine period must restart, beginning one day after the symptoms develop.

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
US to lift omicron-linked southern Africa travel ban
IL reports record-high 18,942 new COVID cases, 78 deaths
US adds Merck pill as 2nd easy-to-use drug against COVID-19
COVID case drop may show South Africa's omicron peak has passed
TOP STORIES
Oakbrook shooting: Mall reopens after 4 hurt; 2 in custody
Former student who texted boyfriend 'go kill yourself' pleads guilty
Dog flu spreads, causing concern
NB I-94 reopens after Bishop Ford shooting injures 1
Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan enters NBA's health and safety pr...
Car plunges 70 feet off Stevenson Expressway, ISP says
US to lift omicron-linked southern Africa travel ban
Show More
Pillow talk: Should you keep taps on your partner's ex?
LIVE: NORAD Santa Tracker 2021
'Polite' armed robber strikes North Side 21 times in a month
Nearly 40K bunk beds recalled after 2-year-old's death
Chicago Weather: Warmer with patchy drizzle Friday
More TOP STORIES News