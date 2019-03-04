Celebrities, co-stars react to death of Luke Perry at 52 after massive stroke

Perry rose to fame as bad boy Dylan McKay during the '90s on "90210," along with castmates Shannen Doherty and Jason Priestly. Perry had recently been in the public eye portraying Fred Andrews, the father of redheaded All-American boy Archie Andrews, on The CW's "Riverdale."
The death of the 52-year-old actor shocked many of his former co-stars and others in Hollywood, who took to social media to share their reactions, including fellow "90210" actor Ian Ziering.
Touching messages were also shared by "Riverdale" co-stars past and present, including Cole Sprouse, Molly Ringwald, Robin Givens and Ross Butler.
Alyson Stoner, who starred as Perry's daughter in "Alice Upside Down," posted a message to her "Dad."
Luke Perry. One of the kindest men I had ever met. I did not have the pleasure of really knowing him but we all wanted to. My heart feels so much breaking for his family and friends. ?? I am sorry. Rest In Peace #lukeperry
