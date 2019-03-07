Celebrity chef gives up stake in all of his restaurants

By AARON KATERSKY
Celebrity chef Mario Batali "is now fully divested" from the restaurants that made him famous, his now-former partner, Joe Bastianich, said in a letter Wednesday obtained by ABC News.

Bastianich, his sister Tanya Bastianich Manuali and other one-time partners of Batali bought out his stake in their restaurant empire after Batali was accused by several women of sexual misconduct.

At the time, Batali apologized and stepped away from day-to-day business responsibilities.

There were never criminal charges after police in New York closed several cases for lack of evidence.

"We wanted to let you all know that Mario is now fully divested from our businesses," the Joe Bastianich and Tanya Bastianich Manuali said in a letter to employees. "This week, we acquired all of his interests in our restaurants."

The buyout was first reported by the New York Times which, along with Eater, published the accounts women who said Batali harassed or abused them.

The chef's partners conceded in their letter it had been a "challenging year."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
abc newsnational
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Police: Woman say she was stabbed, robbed in Grant Park
R. Kelly returns to jail for failing to pay child support
'Ripper Crew' killer Thomas Kokoraleis to be released soon
Chicago AccuWeather: Mainly cloudy, chance for snow late Thursday
6 charged in Harvey corruption investigation, feds say
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
VIDEO: Tesla driver apparently asleep while on LA freeway
Show More
Chicago named No. 1 city to celebrate St. Patrick's Day
Oregon now has world's last Blockbuster store
Alvin Ailey dance company in Chicago for 60th anniversary tour
How does plane de-icing work?
Chicago police officer donates bone marrow to save a man's life in Italy
More TOP STORIES News