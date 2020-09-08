census

Community organizers in South Austin help keep 'Quincy Strong' by making sure everyone gets counted in census

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Residents is an area of South Austin call themselves "Quincy Strong."

The block club president said they need more resources for the seniors who live there and for the young people nearby.

Volunteers were out Tuesday, even in the rain, to urge people to fill out their census form.

The federal government stops counting for the 2020 Census the end of September, so time is ticking do be counted.

What's at stake is potentially billions of dollars to support programs and projects.

"We're out to educate block by block to make sure we get our number count up."



Donald Dew is the President of Habilitative Systems Inc. which is among 30 organizations on the West and South Sides that make up Counting On Chicago.

Habilitative Systems Inc. resumed partial operations during the pandemic for clients with developmental disabilities. Dew said they are among those who need to be counted.

"We've got many people challenged," Drew said.

Counting on Chicago volunteers encourage participation in all communities as this year's count determines funding and representation for the next 10 years.
