After tornado watch issued for parts of Illinois, possible twister damages truck near Springfield

Illinois weather: Possible tornado damages truck downstate

ALEXANDER, Ill. -- A reported tornado damaged a semi-trailer on Interstate 72 Monday afternoon in central Illinois as a line of storms rumbled across parts of the state.

A storm spotter reported seeing a twister cross the freeway near Alexander, said Alex Erwin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Central Illinois.

Alexander is west of Springfield.

Another spotter reported seeing a tornado about 3:30 p.m. near Roodhouse, southwest of Springfield.

A line of thunderstorms was moving quickly Monday afternoon through that part of Illinois. The weather service has not yet confirmed the reports of tornadoes, Erwin said.

A tornado watch was issued for portions of north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana as part of storms that also moved through the region.

"There have been indications of mini-supercell structures embedded in the showers at times which could result in funnel clouds or even brief tornadoes," the weather service's Chicago office said on its website.
