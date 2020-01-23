Society

9-year-old girl with cerebral palsy shares moment with Chewbacca at Disneyland

FRESNO, Calif. -- A young girl from Fresno had a special experience during a recent trip to Star Wars Land when she got up close and personal with a one-of-a-kind wookie.

Chewbacca surprised the guests as they entered the theme park last month.

Nine-year-old Kathryn's family tells Action News their daughter has cerebral palsy and visual impairment.

They shared a video with Action News as Chewbacca let their daughter pet all his fur during their trip to Anaheim.

The Fresno family says the Star Wars character stopped them as soon as they walked into the park to make sure he could say hello to Kathryn.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyanaheimdisneydisneylandcerebral palsy
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News