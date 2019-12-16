Ceremony to remember fallen CPD Officers Eduardo Marmolejo, Conrad Gary 1 year after being killed by train

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police will hold a memorial ceremony Monday to remember two officers killed in the line of duty one year ago.
On December 17, 2018, Officers Eduardo Marmolejo, 37, and Conrad Gary, 31, died on the Metra tracks responding to a call of shots fired, struck by a train as they searched for a suspect in the city's Rosemoor neighborhood.
RELATED: Stars of 3 fallen officers enshrined at Chicago police headquarters
Monday's ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. at the 5th District, where both officers worked.
