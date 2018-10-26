Cesar Sayoc Jr arrested in Plantation, Florida; suspected in pipe bomb scare

EMBED </>More Videos

Federal authorities took a man into custody Friday in Florida in connection with the mail-bomb scare that earlier widened to at least a dozen suspicious packages, the FBI and Justi (Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP)

WASHINGTON --
A Florida man with a long criminal history was charged Friday in the nationwide mail-bomb scare targeting prominent Democrats who traded criticism with President Donald Trump, a significant break in a case that seized the national conversation and spread fear of election-season violence with little precedent in the U.S.

Cesar Sayoc: What we know about suspect arrested in mailed pipe bomb scare

Justice Department officials announced five federal charges against Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Florida, and revealed that DNA and a fingerprint found on a package helped them identify the suspect after a five-day investigation that heightened unease with each additional explosive discovery.

EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump speaks at an event Friday after a man was taken into custody in Florida in connection with a mail-bomb scare.



None of the bombs exploded, but FBI Director Chris Wray said Friday, "These are not hoax devices."



Sayoc, an amateur body builder who 16 years earlier was on probation for a bomb threat charge, has social media accounts that vilify Democrats and praise the president. Misspellings from his online posts matched mistakes found on the packages, according to an 11-page criminal complaint.

The van believed to be owned by bombing suspect Cesar Sayoc Jr., 56, of Aventura, is transferred to the FBI Headquarter in Miramar, Fla., Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.



He registered as a Republican in Florida in March 2016, before the election that sent Trump to the White House, and voted early in subsequent elections, according to officials.

EMBED More News Videos

A man has been arrested in Florida in conenction with possible explosive devices sent through the mail to prominent critics of President Donald Trump.



Friday's arrest capped a nationwide manhunt for the sender of at least 13 explosive devices addressed to prominent Democrats including former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton. The case continued widening Friday with new packages addressed to New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and former National Intelligence Director James Clapper - both similar to those containing pipe bombs sent to other Trump critics. Even as Sayoc was detained, investigators in California scrutinized a package sent to Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, her office said.
Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, James Clapper, Corey Booker, George Soros, Robert De Niro: Who were the intended targets of the pipe bomb scare

Trump, after Sayoc was apprehended, declared that "we must never allow political violence take root in America" and that Americans "must unify."

That marked a change in tone from his Twitter post earlier Friday complaining that "this 'bomb' stuff" was taking attention away from the upcoming election and that critics were wrongly blaming him and his heated rhetoric for stoking violence.

In his remarks after the arrest, as in his comments throughout the week, Trump did not mention that the package recipients were all Democrats or officials in Obama's administration, in addition to CNN, a news network he criticizes almost daily.

Sayoc was arrested near an auto parts store in Plantation, Florida, north of Miami. Across the street, Thomas Fiori, a former federal law enforcement officer, said he heard a small explosion - possibly a "flash-bang" device police use as a distraction - and saw about 50 armed officers swarm a man standing outside a white van. They ordered Sayoc to the ground, Fiori said, and he did not resist.

"He had that look of, 'I'm done, I surrender,'" Fiori said.

Officers were later seen examining the van, its windows covered with stickers. The stickers included images of Trump, American flags and what appeared to be logos of the Republican National Committee and CNN, though the writing surrounding those images was unclear.

Law enforcement officials told the AP that the devices, containing timers and batteries, were not rigged to explode upon opening. But they were uncertain whether the devices were poorly designed or never intended to cause physical harm.

Authorities noted that they included "energetic material." FBI Special Agent David Brown said in a footnote to the charging document that such explosive material "gives off heat and energy through a rapid exothermic reaction when initiated by heat, shock or friction."

Investigators believe the mailings were staggered rather than sent all at once. Officials were working to make sure they hadn't overlooked others.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions cautioned that Sayoc had only been charged, not convicted. But he said, "Let this be a lesson to anyone regardless of their political beliefs that we will bring the full force of law against anyone who attempts to use threats, intimidation and outright violence to further an agenda. We will find you; we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."

Court records showed convictions of Sayoc for grand theft and misdemeanor theft and a 2002 arrest on a felony charge of threatening to throw or place a bomb. His lawyer in that case told the AP it involved a heated conversation with a Florida utility representative.

Sayoc filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2012, informing the court he had $4,175 in personal property and more than $21,000 in debts. His name is also listed on business records tied to dry cleaning and catering businesses. Records show he was born in New York and according to an online resume he attended college in North Carolina.

"Debtor lives with mother, owns no furniture," Sayoc's lawyer indicated in a property list.

Most of those targeted this week were past or present U.S. officials, but packages also were sent to actor Robert De Niro and billionaire George Soros. The bombs have been sent across the country - from New York, Delaware and Washington, D.C., to Florida and California, where Rep. Maxine Waters was targeted. They bore the return address of Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee.

The common thread among the bomb targets was obvious: officeholders and others who have criticized Trump and have been harshly criticized in return.The package to Clapper was addressed to him at CNN's Midtown Manhattan address. Clapper, a frequent Trump critic, told CNN that he was not surprised he was targeted and that he considered the actions "definitely domestic terrorism."

The first bomb discovered was delivered Monday to the suburban New York compound of Soros, a major contributor to Democratic causes. Soros has called Trump's presidency "dangerous."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bomb squadsuspicious packagenypdrobert de nirojoe bidenexplosives foundu.s. & worldNew YorkFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
PIPE BOMB SCARE: Who are the targets?
'Act of terror': Bombs sent to Barack Obama, Clintons, CNN, others
Feds look to South Florida as origin of potential bombs, sources say
Top Stories
Pipe bomb suspect apparently threatened Rep. Gutierrez on social media
Cesar Sayoc, pipe bomb suspect, has record including bomb threat
Lisa Madigan: Rauner's office hid health dangers of Willowbrook Sterigenics plant for months
Vernon Hills soccer coach sentenced for sexual assault of teen boy
Ex-priest steals $330K from 96-year-old survivor of Nazi prison camp
2 Pritzker campaign staffers fired for charcoal mask social media post
Centro Romero founder reflects on immigrant experience as migrant caravan heads north
Slain track star paid her killer $1K so he wouldn't post compromising photos, police say
Show More
HazMat call secured after worker falls at Old Main Post Office
23 alleged gang members indicted in racketeering investigation
'Megyn Kelly Today' morning show canceled
City of Chicago selling 4,000 vacant lots for $1 each
More News