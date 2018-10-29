Cesar Sayoc Jr., suspect in pipe bomb scare, to appear in court Monday

In this undated photo released by the Broward County Sheriff's office, Cesar Sayoc is seen in a booking photo in Miami. (Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP)

MIAMI --
The Florida man accused of sending packages containing explosive material to prominent Democrats and other opponents of President Donald Trump is due to make his first court appearance.

An initial hearing is set Monday afternoon in Florida federal court for 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc, who faces five federal charges. Sayoc was arrested Friday in Florida after investigators said they identified him through fingerprint and DNA evidence.
Cesar Sayoc: What we know about suspect arrested in mailed pipe bomb scare

Sayoc is being prosecuted in New York, so his Florida hearing will likely be brief and process-oriented. The main issue will be whether he waives extradition to New York and whether he seeks release on bail.

Authorities say Sayoc faces more than 50 years in prison if convicted on all charges related to pipe bombs sent to political figures across the country.


Sayoc's social media profiles portray a deeply disaffected conservative who trafficked in online conspiracy theories, parody accounts and name-calling. He called a Florida school shooting survivor a "fake phony," peddled theories about George Soros, the billionaire political donor targeted this week by a package bomb and denigrated other Democrats who were later the intended recipients of explosive packages.

An amateur body builder and former stripper who once spent time on probation for a bomb threat charge, Sayoc first registered as a Republican voter just ahead of the March 2016 Republican primary and quickly identified himself as a proud Trump supporter, tweeting and posting on Facebook videos that appear to show him at Trump rallies.

Pipe bomb suspect apparently threatened Rep. Gutierrez on social media
A South Florida man arrested in a series of suspected package bombs appears to make threats against IL Congressman Luis Gutierrez on a social media account that seemingly belongs to the suspect. Social media images on accounts uncovered by the I-Team including the Twitter handle @hardrockintlent appear to show Cesar Sayoc threatening Gutierrez and his family.


Sayoc's arrest Friday was a major breakthrough in the nationwide manhunt following the discovery of explosive devices - none of which detonated - addressed to prominent Democrats and other frequent targets of conservative ire, including former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and the cable network CNN. On Friday, new packages addressed to New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and former National Intelligence Director James Clapper were intercepted - both similar to those containing pipe bombs discovered earlier in the week. Investigators in California scrutinized a package sent to Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, her office said, and one sent to Tom Steyer, a billionaire businessman who has campaigned for months for Trump's impeachment.
