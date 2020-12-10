Chicago Fire Department battles extra-alarm fire in Lawndale warehouse

WATCH: Chopper 7HD flies above huge warehouse fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A massive warehouse fire in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood Thursday morning has drawn hundreds of firefighters to fight the massive flames, with smoke visible for miles.The 4-11 alarm fire broke out an auto body supply factory at 4425 W. 16th. Street at about 8:46 a.m.., the fire department said. Chopper 7HD flew over the scene as huge flames and thick smoke could be seen coming from the warehouse.There is also a Level 1 Hazmat response to the fire. No injuries have been reported.Chicago Fire Assistant Deputy Fire Commissioner for Operations Barry Garr said it was "200 feet of fire going down the block" when he arrived on the scene.Smoke from the fire could be seen as far away as Schaumburg.Employees who were in the front office said they smelled smoke but could not locate the source of it.They went onto second floor and checked out roof but did not see anything. Shortly after that, they evacuated to see smoke and flames billow from the warehouse."Christmas is coming up and it's like 'What are we going to do with our jobs?'" said employee Karol Coca.Workers said about 50 people in the building at the time the fire broke out.