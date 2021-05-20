CFD paramedic candidate comes to aid of 2 wounded officers on 1st day

CFD paramedic comes to aid of 2 wounded officers days after graduating from academy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago Fire Department paramedic candidate was honored Thursday for coming to the aid of two wounded police officers just days after he graduated from the academy.

It was Gerardo Casas' very first EMS run to start his career.

One of those officers shot in the hand, the other in the chest and shoulder area and he said that added another level of stress and anxiety especially for his first call, but his training kicked in.

The shooting happened on Sunday morning at 14th Street and Lawndale Avenue. Two officers were struck by gunfire responding to a shot spotter alert.

It happened just two days after Casas graduated from the academy as a paramedic candidate. He said this is not the first call he was expecting, but he stepped up.

"It was just kind of instinctual. We've gone through those kind of scenarios in the academy, theoretically," Casas said. "I never thought it would be the first thing I do here for the city."

Casas will be a full-fledged paramedic with Chicago Fire in about nine months.
