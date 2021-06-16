Chicago Fire Department responds to downtown high-rise blaze

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department responded to a fire in a high-rise on the Near North Side Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at around 10 a.m. in the 100-block of West Chicago Avenue. Chopper 7HD flew above the building as firefighters worked on the roof, but the fire appeared to be contained.


The Chicago Fire Department has responded to a fire in a high-rise on the Near North Side Wednesday morning.



CFD said the fire was limited to the deck on the roof and that the fire did not get into the building. No one was injured.






CFD said there was work being done at the building at the time. The building has residential united on top of commercial units on the lower floors.
