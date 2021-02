EMBED >More News Videos When the deepest cold of winter comes, Lake Michigan transforms into a majestic frozen world.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Warmer temperatures and the beautiful winter scenery are drawing people to the lakefront -- many in search of the perfect selfie.But Chicago firefighters are warning everyone to stay off the ice.They said they've already made a couple of rescues in the past day or two.Deputy District Chief Lach said once you fall in, you have just three to five minutes before hypothermia sets in.He also warns that with so much snow covering the beaches, you may not even realize when you've stepped off the shore and onto the ice.