CHA hosts annual 'Operation Warm' providing more than 5K families with coats ahead of winter

Over 110K coats have been donated over past 15 years

More than 5,000 CHA families received winter coats Saturday from Operation Warm at the UIC forum.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On an unseasonably warm fall day Chicagoans are bracing for the cold months ahead with the help of the Chicago Housing Authority.

"Very important, they give you a lot of things," said Angelo. "It's great man I've got two young boys."

Mayor Lori Lightfoot attended the event to support those in need, with not only coats but other beneficial resources.

People at the event also have an opportunity to get vaccinated for the flu or COVID-19, or even walk away with groceries and housing needs.

"They supply you with coats, they give you books, they give you like gloves, light bulbs," said Anita Lewis, a mother of 12. "Basically they help you with everything."

And with some luck this year, it's the nicest weather organizers have seen in the 15 year history of this event.

"I don't know that it's ever been this warm," said Kristen Hamer of the CHA. "So hopefully this is making it easier for people to travel downtown to come pick up their coats and participate in our service fair."

Operation Warm has provided more than 110,000 coats to roughly 30,000 families over the past 15 years.

"This event is so helpful for Chicago, for people in CHA. Everything helps," said Lewis.