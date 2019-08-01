Chain reaction crash involving 3 summer camp school buses, Mack truck injures 17 in Libertyville

Unincorporated Libertyville Crash Update:

Approximately 17 transported to area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Approximately 70 evaluated by paramedics. More info to come. — Lake County Sheriff (@LakeCoILSheriff) August 1, 2019

Crash Update (no critical injuries):

Incident involves students from North Suburban YMCA Summer Camp (Northbrook)

PARENTS: DO NOT COME TO THE SCENE, arrangements being made to bring students back to camp. Call 847-272-7250 for more info. pic.twitter.com/5ebqp35W3H — Lake County Sheriff (@LakeCoILSheriff) August 1, 2019

Avoid Rt 137 and River Rd, unincorporated Libertyville for a traffic crash involving two school buses, with injuries . No critical injuries. Deputies and Paramedics on scene. pic.twitter.com/w3EciwqSIM — Lake County Sheriff (@LakeCoILSheriff) August 1, 2019

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- At least 17 people were hospitalized after three school buses and a dump truck were involved in a crash in north suburban Libertyville Thursday morning, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. near Route 137 and River Road. Residents were asked to stay away from the area.Four school buses with over 100 kids were on a field trip to Independence Grove Forest Preserve when the crash occurred, according to the president and CEO of North Suburban YMCA Howard Schultz.When the buses slowed down for traffic in front of them, the Mack truck behind them was not able to slow down in time, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. This caused a chain reaction pushing the school buses into the one in front of them.A 44-year-old man from Elgin was driving the Mack truck loaded with landscaping material, according to officials.Schultz said the buses were hired by the camp from an independent company for their trip.The sheriff's office said 17 people were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and about 70 people were evaluated by paramedics. None of the injuries were critical, the sheriff's office said.The buses carried children ranging in age from 5-14 years old, Sheriff's officials said. There were a total of 144 campers and camp counselors onboard the three buses.The crash involved students from the North Suburban YMCA Summer Camp in Northbrook. Parents are asked to not come to the scene and arrangements are being made to bring students back to the camp.The YMCA said the students involved were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. All parents have been called and most of the kids have returned to the camp.Camp officials said nothing like this has ever happened in the camp's 50 year-history.No citations have been issued as of yet, however, are likely for the driver of the truck, Sheriff's officials said.