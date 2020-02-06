chicago proud

Chance the Rapper's SocialWorks charity celebrates 5th anniversary, Nike collaboration

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chance the Rapper's charity SocialWorks is celebrating its fifth anniversary. So far it has raised $8 million, including $2 million donated by the rapper himself.

The organization works to empower young people through the arts, education and civic engagement.

Wednesday night Chance announced a new project ahead of the NBA All Star Game in Chicago.

Four of the SocialWorks students helped design a shoe for Jordan Brand Chicago collection. At 12 years old, one of those designers is the youngest in Nike history.

RELATED| SocialWorks teams up Rhymes with Reason to bridge hip-hop, literacy tools

Proceeds from shoe sales benefit SocialWorks.

Chance and his brother Taylor Bennett are ambassadors for the NBA All Star Game, and Chance is the half time performer.

WATCH: South Shore Drill team surprised, will join Chance the Rapper for 2020 NBA All-Star performance


He plans to showcase his hometown in what he called the "opportunity of a lifetime."
